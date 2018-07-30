How Kendrick Lamar Did On “Power” Playing A Crackhead [EXCLUSIVE]

If you missed the latest episode of Power, then you missed an all time show! Rapper Kendrick Lamar made his acting debut as a crackhead and completely stole the show. Rickey and the team talk about what they thought about Kendrick’s performance.

What did you think about Kendrick Lamar acting debut?

