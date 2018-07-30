How Kendrick Lamar Did On “Power” Playing A Crackhead [EXCLUSIVE]

Audio
| 07.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Power, Season 5, Episode 505

Source: Starz / Starz

If you missed the latest episode of Power, then you missed an all time show! Rapper Kendrick Lamar made his acting debut as a crackhead and completely stole the show. Rickey and the team talk about what they thought about Kendrick’s performance.

What did you think about Kendrick Lamar acting debut?

RELATED: “Power” Recap: A Rat Is Only A Rat If He Snitches On Someone He’s Loyal To

Make sure you listen to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am-10am!

Kendrick Lamar , power

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

87 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading How Kendrick Lamar Did On “Power” Playing A Crackhead [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close