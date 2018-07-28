CLOSE
Stripper Nearly Goes Head First Into The Ground On Young Dolph Set [VIDEO]

Young Dolph and Offset were on the set of their music video when one of the dancers lost her grip on the striper pole and nearly went head first into the pavement.

It was so wild, even Offset had to stop what he was doing.

Fortunately, the dancer did not suffer any major injuries and was to complete the entire video.

