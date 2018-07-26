Marc Morial Of The National Urban League On How To Get Stand Your Ground Laws Taken Off The Books [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Marc Morial, President & CEO of National Urban League talked with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about the State of Black America Townhall. The show will air on TV One at 8p/7c on July 29th. While on the show he discussed the digital revolution and the lack of Black people in the industry.

African Americans are the highest users of smartphones as well as social media, but we aren’t obtaining jobs in computer science and there is a small group majoring in it. Marc talked about hate crimes on the rise and mentioned that we must vote in the local, federal and state elections. Before we vote though we must ask the people that want to be elected what their stance on stand your ground laws are.

We have to elect people that want to help our communities. Stand your ground law must be wiped off the table. Make sure you go out to the polls later this year to get the candidate that will help us get elected.

