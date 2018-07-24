Kevin Love Is Staying With The Cavs, Signs 4-Year Extension Worth $120 Million

CLEVELAND – Cleveland is feeling the love after All-Star player Kevin Love announced he is signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension, according to the Cavs.
Love opted out of the 2019-20 season on his current five-year deal.
The Cavs arranged an impromptu signing ceremony for Love at the Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday.
Since LeBron James announced his departure from the team, Dan Gilbert and GM Koby Altman have been pushing to keep their star player for a long-term deal with the team.
“We are very excited to announce Kevin’s long-term commitment to the Cavaliers and Cleveland,” Altman said in a release. “This quickly became a partnership the second we began these discussions. Collaboration and winning matter greatly to Kevin and that was reflected in this extension,” said Altman. “Kevin’s talent and character are both at a very high level and he has earned his role at the center of what we want to do moving forward. As a five-time All-Star and NBA Champion, Kevin has a special understanding of exactly what success and winning require.”
