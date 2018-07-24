CLOSE
Sports
Home > Sports

Kevin Love Is Staying With The Cavs, Signs 4-Year Extension Worth $120 Million

0 reads
Leave a comment
Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

CLEVELAND – Cleveland is feeling the love after All-Star player Kevin Love announced he is signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension, according to the Cavs.

Love opted out of the 2019-20 season on his current five-year deal.

The Cavs arranged an impromptu signing ceremony for Love at the Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday.

Since LeBron James announced his departure from the team, Dan Gilbert and GM Koby Altman have been pushing to keep their star player for a long-term deal with the team.

“We are very excited to announce Kevin’s long-term commitment to the Cavaliers and Cleveland,” Altman said in a release. “This quickly became a partnership the second we began these discussions. Collaboration and winning matter greatly to Kevin and that was reflected in this extension,” said Altman. “Kevin’s talent and character are both at a very high level and he has earned his role at the center of what we want to do moving forward. As a five-time All-Star and NBA Champion, Kevin has a special understanding of exactly what success and winning require.”

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Phillip Faraone and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jon Kopaloff and Getty Images

Video and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Luther Vandross Live In Concert

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

28 photos Launch gallery

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Kevin Love Is Staying With The Cavs, Signs 4-Year Extension Worth $120 Million was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

cleveland cavaliers , kevin love

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close