Kevin Love Is Staying With The Cavs, Signs 4-Year Extension Worth $120 Million

CLEVELAND – Cleveland is feeling the love after All-Star player Kevin Love announced he is signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension, according to the Cavs.

Love opted out of the 2019-20 season on his current five-year deal.

The Cavs arranged an impromptu signing ceremony for Love at the Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday.

With Paul George breaking out on stage on July 1 & now Kevin Love signing his extension in front of construction workers & team employees in an impromptu ceremony on a piece of drywall, I look forward to the next in this trend. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 24, 2018

Since LeBron James announced his departure from the team, Dan Gilbert and GM Koby Altman have been pushing to keep their star player for a long-term deal with the team.

“We are very excited to announce Kevin’s long-term commitment to the Cavaliers and Cleveland,” Altman said in a release. “This quickly became a partnership the second we began these discussions. Collaboration and winning matter greatly to Kevin and that was reflected in this extension,” said Altman. “Kevin’s talent and character are both at a very high level and he has earned his role at the center of what we want to do moving forward. As a five-time All-Star and NBA Champion, Kevin has a special understanding of exactly what success and winning require.”

