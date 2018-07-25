CLOSE
Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line & Other Things The Trumps Lost During Donald’s Presidency

Donald Trump Opens Trump International Hotel in Washington

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Issa wrap for Ivanka Trump and her namesake clothing line.

According to reports, the eldest daughter of one of the most hated men in the world will be shutting down her famous fashion line after “deciding to pursue a career in public policy.

How ironic is it that Ivanka “decided” to discontinue the line after two years of her clothing, shoes and jewelry being boycotted due to her father’s presidency?

And let’s not forget Nordstrom announced back in 2016 that they’d be dropping the brand from their stores, due to it’s poor performance. Which lead to the first of many Trump Twitter rants.

 

But Ivanka’s line isn’t the only time the Trumps got trumped during Donald’s traumatic presidency. Hit the flip to see what else the family lost over the last two years.

