James Fortune Gets Remarried! [PHOTOS]

Tasha Cobbs Presents A Benefit Concert For Haiti

Surprise, surprise! Gospel recording artist, songwriter and producer James Fortune recently tied the knot.

In the best kept secret ever, it turns out James Fortune remarried to a woman he introduced us to on Instagram as @MissKellz_ under their newlywed video.

“Who would have thought that when I received a call that you had been nearly killed by a drunk driver that my visit to see you would turn into this,” he said. “Your near death experience would be the start of my new life. You helped me dream again, trust again, and most importantly you showed me that I was worth being loved again. You are strong, selfless, patient, hardworking, intelligent, and the best mom a child could ever dream of. I have enjoyed your love, dedication and compassion privately but with a heart that is overflowing I had to share the one who has truly helped me progress in life & love. I don’t know how long I am going to live but I know that every single second will be worth a lifetime because it will be spent with you. Fortune Forever I Love You!”

Fortune was previously married to gospel singer and songwriter Cheryl Fortune whom he fathers three children with.

Congrats to the new Mr. & Mrs. Fortune!

