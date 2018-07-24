Faith Evans, Bobby Brown, BeBe & CeCe Winans Set To Be Honored At Black Music Honors 2018

(CHICAGO, IL) – JULY 24, 2018 – Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions (CCP) announced today the 2018 Black Music Honors – the annual two-hour television special that honors artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music. The television special is set to take place on Thursday, August 16th in Nashville, TN.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This year’s honorees for the 2018 Black Music Honors include Bobby Brown, who will receive the R&B Soul Music Icon Award for his 40 years in entertainment and 32 years as a solo artist, Bebe and Cece Winans, who will be co-honorees of the Gospel Music Icon Award, and chart-topping music producer and label executive Dallas Austin, who will be presented with the Music Innovator Icon Award, and multi-platinum, Grammy® Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer Faith Evans, who is set to receive the Urban Music Icon Award.

“The vision of the Black Music Honors is to recognize the trailblazers in African American music who have paved the way for the artists of today. Many of these artists have never received their much-deserved recognition,” said Don Jackson, founder, and CEO of Central City Productions.

Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley and Grammy® Award-winner and actress LeToya Luckett return as co-hosts of the show, which is set to air on broadcast syndication on Sept. 8-30, 2018. This year’s sponsors include AT&T, McDonald’s, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, and Chevrolet with State Farm tapped as the title sponsor.

Ticket proceeds will benefit the 2019 opening of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville. NMAAM’s mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack.

“I am pleased that our Black Music Honors special has the opportunity to promote the National Museum of African American Music and that proceeds from ticket sales are donated to the museum,” said Jackson.

This epic event will be held at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC)located at 505 Deaderick St., Nashville, TN. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show taping at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available HERE.

For more information on Black Music Honors, head to www.blackmusichonors.com and connect with us on social media for more updates @blackmusichonors.

_________________

ABOUT BLACK MUSIC HONORS

Black Music Honors is an annual two-hour event that acknowledges the legendary African American artists who have influenced and made significant musical contributions to African American culture and American music worldwide. Produced by Chicago-based production company Central City Productions (CCP) and hosted by Rickey Smiley, television and radio personality, and Grammy Award-winner and actress, LeToya Luckett. For more information visit www.blackmusichonors.com

ABOUT CENTRAL CITY PRODUCTIONS

With 47 years of successful and innovative television production and marketing experience, Central City Productions (CCP) is a Chicago-based production company that focuses primarily on minority- targeted television. CCP is a full-service television production company that produces, syndicates, and manages advertising sales for all of its programs. CCP programs reflect the widespread diversity of talent, the one-time specials and the annual and/or weekly programs that have achieved tremendous mass audience appeal, including its flagship production of The Stellar Gospel Music Awards, and the Black Music Honors, which is now in it’s third year of production. For more information on CCP, check out www.ccptv.com.

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS] 50 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS] 1. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley Source:Central City Productions 1 of 50 2. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 50 3. Damien Hall & Teddy Riley From Guy Source:Central City Productions 3 of 50 4. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 50 5. Da Brat Source:Central City Productions 5 of 50 6. 2017 Black Music Honors Source:Getty 6 of 50 7. Sevyn Streeter & Karen Streeter Source:Central City Productions 7 of 50 8. 2017 Black Music Honors Source:Getty 8 of 50 9. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 50 10. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 50 11. Rickey Smiley Source:Central City Productions 11 of 50 12. Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Source:Central City Productions 12 of 50 13. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Erma Davis Source:Central City Productions 13 of 50 14. Leela James Source:Central City Productions 14 of 50 15. Slick Rick Source:Central City Productions 15 of 50 16. Kid 'N Play Source:Central City Productions 16 of 50 17. Oleta James Source:Central City Productions 17 of 50 18. Dr. Bobby Jones Source:Central City Productions 18 of 50 19. Oleta James Source:Central City Productions 19 of 50 20. State Farm Insurance Reps Source:Central City Productions 20 of 50 21. Nicole C. Mullen Source:Central City Productions 21 of 50 22. Jody Watley Source:Central City Productions 22 of 50 23. Da Brat Source:Central City Productions 23 of 50 24. The Jacksons Source:Central City Productions 24 of 50 25. Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Source:Central City Productions 25 of 50 26. Avery Sunshine Source:Central City Productions 26 of 50 27. Kid 'N Play Source:Central City Productions 27 of 50 28. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley Source:Central City Productions 28 of 50 29. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Erma Davis Source:Central City Productions 29 of 50 30. Sevyn Streeter & LeToya Luckett Source:Central City Productions 30 of 50 31. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Rickey Smiley Source:Central City Productions 31 of 50 32. The Jacksons Source:Central City Productions 32 of 50 33. The Jacksons Source:Central City Productions 33 of 50 34. Oleta Adams & Leela James Source:Central City Productions 34 of 50 35. Montell Jordan & Kristin Hudson Source:Central City Productions 35 of 50 36. Sevyn Streeter, Jody Watley & Vivian Green Source:Central City Productions 36 of 50 37. Marvin Winans Source:Central City Productions 37 of 50 38. Karen Clark Sheard Source:Central City Productions 38 of 50 39. SWV Source:Central City Productions 39 of 50 40. Sevyn Streeter, Jody Watley & Vivian Green Source:Central City Productions 40 of 50 41. Latice Crawford Source:Central City Productions 41 of 50 42. Slick Rock Source:Central City Productions 42 of 50 43. Dave Hollister Source:Central City Productions 43 of 50 44. Karen Clark Sheard Source:Central City Productions 44 of 50 45. Rickey Smiley & Letoya Luckett Source:Central City Productions 45 of 50 46. Shanice & Tony Terry Source:Central City Productions 46 of 50 47. 2017 Black Music Honors Source:Central City Productions 47 of 50 48. 2017 Black Music Honors Source:Central City Productions 48 of 50 49. Jody Watley With Damien Hall & Teddy Riley From Guy Source:Central City Productions 49 of 50 50. Kid 'N Play Source:Central City Productions 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading Faith Evans, Bobby Brown, BeBe & CeCe Winans Set To Be Honored At Black Music Honors 2018 Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

Faith Evans, Bobby Brown, BeBe & CeCe Winans Set To Be Honored At Black Music Honors 2018 was originally published on hotspotatl.com