Celeb Wedding Weekend: Tank, Pusha T & Jalen Rose Got Married! [PHOTOS]

We’re not quite sure what happened this weekend but wedding bells were ringing everywhere. Tank and his longtime love Zena Foster, Pusha T and his girlfriend Virginia and Jalen Rose and his girlfriend Molly all got married in the last few days. Tank, as you know is a veteran R&B singer whose song “When We” (which Zena appeared in) was one of was not only one of his biggest hits it spawned a wave of sexy choreography on YouTube.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Virginia-based rapper Pusha T, formerly of The Clique just released his latest album on Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label, where he’s also the president. The album generated controversy when West paid for the rights to the picture of Whitney Houston’s bathroom littered with drug paraphernalia for its cover.

Fab Five and ESPN fans know Jalen Rose via his run at the University of Michigan as a member of the famed Fab Five, or his time in the NBA with several teams or now, because of his many jobs on ESPN and the “Jalen and Jacoby” podcast. His wife is no stranger to ESPN fans – she’s First Take host Molly Qerim.

Here are pics from some of the fabulous weddings:

Tank:

From People.com:

When we were together before I felt like she was the one,” he says opening up about their journey. “I had given her a promise ring and then life happened. People make mistakes. At the time you’re like ‘Ok maybe I was wrong.’” Despite the issues that lead to their split (“There’s two parts to it, I own my piece and she owns hers,” says the star) the couple stayed in contact while coparenting their daughter, eventually finding their way back to one another nearly four years ago.

“I think we both ended up having to go through our own personal journeys. In my mind I thought I’d never even go out on a date with this woman ever again in life,” says Tank. “And then one day I look up and we’re living together and we’ve got another baby on the way and we’re in love again. It’s just one of those things where we just couldn’t fight it.”

Jamie Foxx, Micheal B. Jordan and Floyd Mayweather were in attendance for the wedding Sunday (July 22) in Los Angeles. Singer J. Valentine was Tank’s best man.

Official.. A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:54pm PDT

Found a good thing.. A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT

Lifetime.. A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:58pm PDT

Pusha T:

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams were there for Pusha T’s wedding to his girlfriend Virginia. The two were married at The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.

Here’s a pic of the couple before the wedding:

🔐 A post shared by vir[gin]ia joy (@babyginny) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:07pm PDT

#ToTheVictors 💘 A post shared by vir[gin]ia joy (@babyginny) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:53pm PST

Jalen Rose:

Besa A post shared by Molly Qerim Rose (@mollyqerim) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

The Latest:

PHOTOS: As indicated, Zena and Tank @ BET Awards, PR Photos

Celeb Wedding Weekend: Tank, Pusha T & Jalen Rose Got Married! [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com