According to reports, rapper Tekashi69 was pistol whipped and robbed after leaving a video shoot in Brooklyn.
TMZ reports that the rapper was working on a music video in Brooklyn early Sunday morning and at around 4AM. When he arrived to his home, 3 hooded men arrived into his driveway.
The gunmen took around $750k in jewelry and between $15k and $20k in cash from the “Gummo” rapper.
TMZ also reports that the men took Tekashi and drove away but he escpaed. A stranger called the police after the rapper jumped into the backseat of their car bloodied and scared.
Source: TMZ
Tekashi69 Beaten, Robbed And Hospitalized was originally published on kysdc.com