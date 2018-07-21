Anthony Anderson was placed under criminal investigation by the LAPD Friday (July 20th) after a woman claimed the actor assaulted her at an event. The woman, who worked as a caterer for Anderson, filed a police report earlier this year and Anderson’s legal team are calling the claims baseless.
The Blast exclusively reports:
We’re told after the initial event, the woman met with Anderson a second time to discuss future business opportunities when the alleged assault occurred.
Sources close to the situation tell us she felt comfortable enough to come forward months after the alleged incident occurred, due in part to the “#MeToo movement.”
LAPD has confirmed to the The Blast, “We have a crime report listing him as a suspect in a crime,” and added, “It is an open investigation.”
The specific details regarding the alleged assault are currently unclear.
In a statement to The Blast, Anderson’s spokesperson said, “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”
—
Photo: WENN
Anthony Anderson Under Criminal Investigation For Alleged Assault Of Woman was originally published on hiphopwired.com