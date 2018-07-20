CLOSE
McClure Twins’ Biological Dad Tells His Side After Mom Claims He Is A Deadbeat [VIDEO]

(Photo credit: McClure Twins Instagram)

The McClure family’s drama started when racist tweets from “dad” Justin McClure, were exposed. Because we all assumed Justin was the twins biological father, people demanded to know how he could tweet such horrible things after fathering biracial children.

In a YouTube video Justin apologized and mom Ami,revealed that Justin wasn’t their dad in an attempt explain their dating timeline and probably to save his butt. After that shocking revelation people did some digging and found out that Ami was married to a man named Jeff Pestka in 2012.

 

In her last video, Ami McClure described the twins’ bio daddy as not being present, and even said that he was abusive to her. Now, Jeff Pestka is allegedly telling his side.

According to Bossip, someone claims that they actually emailed Pestka to find out if he was in fact the twins father. And if these emails are actually from him, he had no idea that the girls were even on YouTube. The poor guy says he and Ami lived together from 2009 until they filed for divorce. And he even says that he was present for the twins birth, the exact opposite of what Ami said.

This tea just keeps getting hotter and only the Lord knows who’s telling the truth here, but those girls sure are adorable!

See all of the videos below:

 

 

McClure Twins’ Biological Dad Tells His Side After Mom Claims He Is A Deadbeat [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

