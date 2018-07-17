Singer El DeBarge was arrested when police caught him taking a wrench to a man’s windshield, reports TMZ.
According to TMZ, law enforcement said that DeBarge got into an argument Friday night in the San Fernando Valley and chased a man out of a house. The tried to get away by running to an RV near by.
DeBarge was allegedly not deterred, and followed the man with a wrench, which he allegedly smashed into the RV’s windshield. That’s when the other guy called police, who arrested DeBarge for felony vandalism.
TMZ reports that DeBarge spent a night in jail before posting $20k bail.
The Latest:
- El DeBarge Arrested In Wrench Wielding Incident
- 4 Years After NYPD Choked Her Son To Death, Eric Garner’s Mom Gets Closer To Justice
- LHHATL Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About Tommie Lee’s Bad Behavior
- Alleged Racist Dad Is NOT Biological Father Of McClure Twins [VIDEO]
- Reactions To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super Steamy “Power” Scene
Black Music Month: Think You Know El Debarge? Let’s Find Out!
Black Music Month: Think You Know El Debarge? Let’s Find Out!
1. Black Music Month: Think You Know El Debarge? Let’s Find Out!Source:Instagram 1 of 7
2. Black Music Month: Think You Know El Debarge? Let’s Find Out!Source:Instagram 2 of 7
3. Black Music Month: Think You Know El Debarge? Let’s Find Out!Source:Instagram 3 of 7
4. Black Music Month: Think You Know El Debarge? Let’s Find Out!Source:Instagram 4 of 7
5. Black Music Month: Think You Know El Debarge? Let’s Find Out!Source:Instagram 5 of 7
6. Black Music Month: Think You Know El Debarge? Let’s Find Out!Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7. Black Music Month: Think You Know El Debarge? Let’s Find Out!Source:Instagram 7 of 7
El DeBarge Arrested In Wrench Wielding Incident was originally published on blackamericaweb.com