El DeBarge Arrested In Wrench Wielding Incident

Singer El DeBarge was arrested when police caught him taking a wrench to a man’s windshield, reports TMZ.

According to TMZ, law enforcement said that DeBarge got into an argument Friday night in the San Fernando Valley and chased a man out of a house. The tried to get away by running to an RV near by.

DeBarge was allegedly not deterred, and followed the man with a wrench, which he allegedly smashed into the RV’s windshield. That’s when the other guy called police, who arrested DeBarge for felony vandalism.

TMZ reports that DeBarge spent a night in jail before posting $20k bail.

