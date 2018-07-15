Karrine Steffans Accuses “Power” Star Rotimi Of Leaving Her In The Midst Of A Miscarriage

Aside from her career as a video vixen, Karrine Steffans, has made a career out of exposing the nature of her professional and personal relationships—mostly personal.

In the most recent revelation, Steffans spoke about her relationship with “Power” actor Rotimi, sharing that the two lost a child during the course of their relationship—and Rotimi wasn’t the most supportive.

In a series of Instagram comments, captured by Ebony.com, Steffans wrote:

“When you had nothing, Jesus was all we talked about. I drove you to every audition until you got the job. Then, made a few calls so you could book that movie. We were a team. We’d come a long way in 3 1/2 years, though it wasn’t easy. Then, we made her. Then, you did what you did. Now, I have to live with the loss and you never speak of Jesus anymore. But I will never let you forget. And neither will He @rotimimusic.”

She continued:

“I’ve never in my life seen a man not ache over the loss of his own child until @rotimimusic. I’ve never seen a man go on vacation while the mother of his dead child hurts so badly…or sing knowing he had a hand in stifling the breath of his own. The truth is a secret but the imagery is a lie and demons dance in the perfect light. But wait…there’s more… was always there. Still, during my pain, he asked, ‘Why can’t you just be happy all the time?’ Women are often expected to just f*cking smile and be cute and never crack. I’m not a robot. I’m a person, and just as he hurts, I hurt and I deserve to have my pain acknowledged. Some people want you to invest in their pain but will never be willing to invest in yours. Exposure was his fear. Being abandoned was mine. This is how we settle @rotimimusic.”

In the tradition of many of the men Karrine has exposed, I doubt Rotimi will respond. Though I would certainly be interested in what he has to say.

