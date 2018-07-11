CLOSE
Meet The Doctors Behind the First Black-Owned Water Company To Have Its Products Sold At Walmart

The North Carolina spring from which Dr. Robert McCray’s water company is sourced has been in his family for over 100 years, but it wasn’t until his ancestors began “crying out” to him, as he told First Coast News his aunt stated, that he thought to share it with the world.

Enter Live Alkaline Water, the bottled water company he started with Dr. Shayla Creer. Though there’s no reported evidence stating that alkaline water is better for you than regular water, it’s still thought to have some health benefits, which is why folks are currently going crazy for it. Additionally, companies selling alkaline water have seen record sales in recent months… so why not hop aboard the trend?

As many success stories go, finding a store to sell their water proved to be a bit of a challenge… until one Walmart decided to give McCray and Creer an opportunity.

“I called … many Walmarts, and finally we got a hold of one who allowed us to do a presentation,” Creer told First Coast. Fortunately enough, a regional manager was present, and they were really into their idea.

“It was hard to keep our composure because it’s the product that was [our] baby,” McCray added.

You can now find Live Alkaline Water at three Walmart locations, as well as several privately-owned business in North Florida, Blavity reports. Don’t live in the neighborhood? Consider putting that Essentia bottle down the next time you’re at Duane Reade and cop Live Alkaline online instead.

Watch First Coast News‘ coverage here.

Meet The Doctors Behind the First Black-Owned Water Company To Have Its Products Sold At Walmart was originally published on cassiuslife.com

