Why Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Believe Her Daughter Will Need Plastic Surgery [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is back and is giving us all the celebrity gossip! Kylie Jenner is making headlines after talking about how beautiful her 6-month old daughter, Stormi Webster’s lips are. She mentioned that she won’t need surgery like she did, but believes her daughter gets a lot of her features from her dad, Travis Scott.

Kylie said that her baby is perfect just the way she is. Jamie Foxx was accused of slapping a woman with his penis, but now the case is closed. Da Brat couldn’t help but laugh at this whole situation because she never believed the story. Gary spoke about how the statue of limitations are up and police will no longer review this case.

