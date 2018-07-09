Gary With Da Tea is back and is giving us all the celebrity gossip! Kylie Jenner is making headlines after talking about how beautiful her 6-month old daughter, Stormi Webster’s lips are. She mentioned that she won’t need surgery like she did, but believes her daughter gets a lot of her features from her dad, Travis Scott.
Kylie said that her baby is perfect just the way she is. Jamie Foxx was accused of slapping a woman with his penis, but now the case is closed. Da Brat couldn’t help but laugh at this whole situation because she never believed the story. Gary spoke about how the statue of limitations are up and police will no longer review this case.
RELATED: Fans Stir Up Talk That Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Is Her Baby Daddy
RELATED: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Stormi [PHOTOS]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Kris Jenner Reportedly Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Says Nah
The Latest:
- The Drake & Kanye West Mysterious Cold War Explained [EXCLUSIVE]
- XXXTentacion Signed 8-Figure Album Deal Before His Death
- Why Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Believe Her Daughter Will Need Plastic Surgery [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cam Newton & Kia Proctor Welcome Third Child
- Dr. Collier Tells What Women Can Do To Catch Cancer Before It Becomes Fatal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Juicy Gets It In At The Gym [VIDEO]
- Serena Williams Reveals She Missed Her Daughter’s First Steps Because Of Work
- Ms. Jannie Gets Her Hair Did! [VIDEO]
- Mother Shoots Carjacker When He Tried To Drive Off With Her Children
- Tears Of Joy Flow After Bank Restored Funds Stolen From 112-Year-Old Veteran