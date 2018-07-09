CLOSE
Dr. Conrad Murray Blames Joe Jackson For Ruining Michael’s Life And Hopes He “Finds Redemption In Hell” [VIDEO]

Dr. Conrad Murray Trial

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Dr. Conrad Murray, the man that was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Michael Jackson, claims the late Joe Jackson‘s alleged physical and mental abuse of the singer ruined his life.

“Joe Jackson was one of the worst fathers to his children in history. The cruelty expressed by Michael that he experienced at the hand of his father … the fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words,” Murray, 65, claimed to The Blast.

The “chemical castration” claim comes from a rumor Murray wrote about in his book that Joe Jackson had Michael receive hormone injections when he was 12 years old in an effort to cure his acne and prevent his voice from deepening.

Michael, died in June 2009 from a lethal mix of propofol and other sedatives administered by Murray, had always claimed throughout his life that Joe was physically abused him and his other siblings while growing up, but never mentioned undergoing any sort of hormonal treatments or injections.

Murray still maintains his innocence after serving four years for involuntary manslaughter, and still insists that Michael’s children were brainwashed and that Joe was a monster.

Joe Jackson passed away at 89 from pancreatic cancer.

Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

On June 27, 2018, Jackson family patriarch and father of 11, Joe Jackson passed away at age 89. It was recently reported that he was battling pancreatic cancer. In his memory, we’ve compiled some photos to remind you of the beautiful times he’s spent with his friends, family and fans.

