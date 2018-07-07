White Man Who Called Cops On Black Family Using Pool Gets Fired From Job [VIDEO]

The white man who acted a plum fool with a Black woman swimming in her own community pool has lost his job.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Adam Bloom got his pink slip from his employee Sonoco for being accused of racism after asking a Black woman for her ID at a community pool. A pool she belonged to.

“The well-documented incident, which involves activities at a neighborhood pool over the 4th of July, does not reflect the core values of our Company, and the employee involved is no longer employed by the company in any respect,” the company wrote in a Facebook post.

Apparently, Bloom called the police on Jamsine Edwards, who he believed that Edwards didn’t belong there.

In a video that went viral, Bloom, who served as the pool chairman and as a board member for the community’s homeowner’s association, asked Edwards for her card.

Edwards tells him, “Where does it say that I have to show an ID to use my own pool.”

To add insult to injury, Bloom suggested to use her ID card to see if it worked, and it di. Yet, for whatever reason, that wasn’t enough for him.

Sigh.

Pool lifeguard, Karam Gulkham, who was not at the scene of the incident told the newspaper that, “There’s a keycard to the door to get into the pool. Apparently it was not enough for him. I don’t know why he felt it wasn’t enough.”

The Glenridge Homeowners Association announced Thursday that Bloom resigned from his position as the pool’s chairman and board member, effective immediately.

