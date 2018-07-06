CLOSE
A Former Fox News Executive Has Joined The White House

The announcement was made on Thursday.

Washington, D.C., scenics

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

Bill Shine, who was pushed out of his executive role at Fox News over his handling of the network’s sexual harassment scandals, has reportedly joined the White House as deputy chief of staff for communications.

According to The New York Times, White House officials say he’s had the job a little over a week. He had reportedly been in talks to assume the role since the spring, though he was initially unsure if he wanted to take the job. He “brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role,” the White House said in a statement. Shine resigned from Fox in 2017, just 10 months after ex-Fox chairman Roger Ailes resigned after being accused of sexual harassment by a former host.

Upon initial rumblings in April 2017, Sean Hannity—an outspoken Trump supporter who CNBNC notes has been called a “de facto member of the administration” and a “shadow chief of staff”—tweeted that the move would mark “the total end of the FNC as we know it.”

In Other Media News:

  • Journalists are flying in to help Capital Gazette after the recent shooting.
  • Halima Aden talks Muslim visibility for Teen Vogue‘s July cover story.
  • The Chicago Reader is now Black-owned.

Media Studies is CASSIUS’ weekly look at news, moves, and mess-ups in the wild world we call “The Industry.” Got a tip? Email Stephanie Long: slong(at)ionedigital(dot)com.

A Former Fox News Executive Has Joined The White House was originally published on cassiuslife.com

