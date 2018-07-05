Stacey Dash’s Pro-Life Movie Is Already Falling Apart

Stacey Dash just can’t stop losing. She was fired from Fox News, her run for Congress was an embarrassing flop and now her latest movie is falling apart.

Follow @TheRSMS

As we reported earlier this week, the Clueless actress landed a role in the movie Roe v. Wade, which is a “pro-life” film produced by Nick Loeb, Sofía Vergara‘s grimey ex. The film is based on the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that granted a woman’s right to an abortion. Dash plays the nuanced and layered Mildred Fay Jefferson—a description which is clearly out of her acting range.

Jefferson was the first Black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School, the first woman to graduate in surgery from Harvard Medical School and the first woman to become a member of the Boston Surgical Society. She was also pro-life and a member (and eventual president) of the National Right to Life Committee, the oldest nationwide pro-life organization in America. She ran for the Republican nomination for the 1982, 1990, and 1994 U.S. Senate elections, but never won.

Reportedly, cast and crew are quitting Roe v. Wade. Loeb told The Hollywood Reporter that people have walked off set, and one woman told him to go “f*ck himself.” They are also having trouble finding locations to film and securing funding. The Daily Mail reports, the movie “has currently made $250,000 of their $1 million goal to get into theaters this fall and is halfway through filming per social media.”

Oh, Alveda King, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.‘s Trump-loving niece, is an executive producer. She lied in one of the trailers, saying, “Abortion is the #1 killer of African Americans in the United States.” According to the CDC, the number one killer of Black Americans is heart disease, and cancer is number two. Both are arguably a result of the atrocious healthcare in the United States.

Sounds like this agenda-pushing film will strictly be propaganda. Luckily, it’s bombing before it’s even completed, and if Loeb thought attaching Dash and Alveda King to the film would appeal to the Black community, he is deeply delusional.

The Latest:

SEE ALSO:

Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In ‘The Black Panther’ Sequel

Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx

Stacey Dash’s Pro-Life Movie Is Already Falling Apart was originally published on newsone.com