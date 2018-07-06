Lessons From Pastor Warryn Campbell’s Sermon About Jesus Healing Peter’s Mother-In-Law [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell spoke about Warryn Campbell preaching about Peter’s mother-in-law. Jesus touched her hand and the reason for that was because Jesus was hungry and knew Peter’s mother was an amazing cook and gifted. Erica mentioned that Jesus will touch certain parts of us because it will help us in life.
Peters mother-in-law was a woman of service so he healed her hands to help others. GRIFF mentioned that he learned about David hiding and praying. He needed to prioritize things in life and we need to understand that certain people won’t make it to parts of our life. Pray for clear perspective and realize some people have an expiration date.
TJ spoke about how the second half of our lives will be better. We must open ourselves us and pray for things we want. Remember the gifts God gives you will put you in a good place.
