Lessons From Pastor Warryn Campbell’s Sermon About Jesus Healing Peter’s Mother-In-Law [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell spoke about Warryn Campbell preaching about Peter’s mother-in-law. Jesus touched her hand and the reason for that was because Jesus was hungry and knew Peter’s mother was an amazing cook and gifted. Erica mentioned that Jesus will touch certain parts of us because it will help us in life.

Follow @GetUpErica

Peters mother-in-law was a woman of service so he healed her hands to help others. GRIFF mentioned that he learned about David hiding and praying. He needed to prioritize things in life and we need to understand that certain people won’t make it to parts of our life. Pray for clear perspective and realize some people have an expiration date.

RELATED: Warryn Campbell Talks About Overcoming Dad Guilt [VIDEO]

TJ spoke about how the second half of our lives will be better. We must open ourselves us and pray for things we want. Remember the gifts God gives you will put you in a good place.

RELATED: Love Talking: Warryn Campbell’s Parents Tell How They’ve Made Their Marriage Last 43 Years [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About Pastor Warryn Campbell’s Sermon On Faith Without Works [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery "We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS] 1. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 1 of 25 2. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 2 of 25 3. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 3 of 25 4. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 4 of 25 5. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 5 of 25 6. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 6 of 25 7. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 7 of 25 8. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 8 of 25 9. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 9 of 25 10. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 10 of 25 11. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 11 of 25 12. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 12 of 25 13. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 13 of 25 14. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 14 of 25 15. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 15 of 25 16. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 16 of 25 17. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 17 of 25 18. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 18 of 25 19. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 19 of 25 20. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 20 of 25 21. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 21 of 25 22. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 22 of 25 23. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 23 of 25 24. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 24 of 25 25. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading “We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS] "We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Lessons From Pastor Warryn Campbell’s Sermon About Jesus Healing Peter’s Mother-In-Law [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com