Lessons From Pastor Warryn Campbell’s Sermon About Jesus Healing Peter’s Mother-In-Law [EXCLUSIVE]

Entertainment News
| 07.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell spoke about Warryn Campbell preaching about Peter’s mother-in-law. Jesus touched her hand and the reason for that was because Jesus was hungry and knew Peter’s mother was an amazing cook and gifted. Erica mentioned that Jesus will touch certain parts of us because it will help us in life.

Peters mother-in-law was a woman of service so he healed her hands to help others. GRIFF mentioned that he learned about David hiding and praying. He needed to prioritize things in life and we need to understand that certain people won’t make it to parts of our life. Pray for clear perspective and realize some people have an expiration date.

RELATED: Warryn Campbell Talks About Overcoming Dad Guilt [VIDEO]

TJ spoke about how the second half of our lives will be better. We must open ourselves us and pray for things we want. Remember the gifts God gives you will put you in a good place.

RELATED: Love Talking: Warryn Campbell’s Parents Tell How They’ve Made Their Marriage Last 43 Years [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About Pastor Warryn Campbell’s Sermon On Faith Without Works [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

We're The Campbells Screening

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Lessons From Pastor Warryn Campbell’s Sermon About Jesus Healing Peter’s Mother-In-Law [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

Warryn Campbell

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close