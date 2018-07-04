Walmart found itself in the middle of a growing call for a boycott of its stores after advertising a shirt calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. All Tuesday morning (July 3), Trump supporters launched a hashtag #BoycottWalmart over an “Impeach 45” shirt.

The Hill reports:

Supporters of President Trump on Monday launched a boycott against Walmart after it was discovered the superstore was selling apparel promoting Trump’s impeachment.

The hashtag #BoycottWalmart became a trend on Twitter as users railed against the company. Users were taking issue with “Impeach 45” apparel that was being offered on Walmart’s website.

While the outcry from Trump stans has been robust, the hashtag also resulted in Trump opponents firing off jokes themselves. Check out the reactions below and on the following pages.

https://twitter.com/nuffsaidNY/status/1014152559580405760

#BoycottWalmart

So you all hillbillies are going to target now🤷‍♀️ — Gracieee😄! (@CadenaGriselda) July 3, 2018

There are dozens of reasons to #BoycottWalmart for how they treat their employees, their garbage monopoly and THIS?! is why people are mad, honestly it's basically the only thing that's ever endeared them to me — TessaJane 🦄☕🦂 (@TazzaSays) July 3, 2018

If the MAGAs can’t shop at Walmart, all the trailer parks are going to look like Naked and Afraid. #BoycottWalmart pic.twitter.com/gMTOVt6x5Z — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 3, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Trump Supporters Launch #BoycottWalmart Campaign Over “Impeach 45” Shirts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

