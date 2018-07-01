Maxine Waters To Those Threatening To Kill Her: “If You Shoot Me, You Better Shoot Straight” [VIDEO]

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) had some serious words for those sending her death threats.

At a Families Belong Together rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, Waters told the crowd that whoever tries to kill her, better succeed, because she is not giving up without a fight.

“I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me,” Waters said.

“All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal,” she added to cheers.

As we previously reported, Waters announced in a statement on Thursday (June 28) that she had to cancel two events because of increased death threats, one in Texas and the other in Alabama. This influx of threats came in the wake of her encouraging the Resistance to continue getting in the faces of those who enable President Trump for his zero-tolerance immigration policies at the Mexico-U.S. border.

After protesters confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant in D.C and White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia eatery, Waters told supporters last week to keep up the good work.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents.”

This prompted Trump, other Republicans and even Dems to criticize Waters for incorrectly claiming she was calling for violence. However, Waters isn’t letting threats stop her from calling out the hypocrisy of how she’s been treated compared to #45 who has actually incited violence against journalist, people of color and those who protest against him.

“As the president has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should ‘be careful,’ even more individuals are leaving [threatening] messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” she said.

Last week, Waters stressed that these types of threats are not new or rare.

“I don’t cry about protests,” she stressed.

“People protest me all the time. People come to my district office. That’s their right. The only time I have anything to say about protests is when they threaten to kill me, then I turn that in. Otherwise, protests is the American way.”

Either way, keep resisting Auntie Maxine!

