Remember that video that went viral of a car flying down the highway, with a man on the hood? Well, the woman at the wheel of the whip has been arrested.
Did we even have to tell you where she was from?
Reports 10TV.com:
A woman is behind bars after she allegedly sped down a South Florida highway with a man on the hood of her car.
CBS Denver identified the suspect as Patresha Isidore. Isidore allegedly drove off with a car belonging to her ex-boyfriend, Junior Francis, last Sunday.
According to an arrest report, Francis climbed on the hood in an attempt to stop Isidore. However, police say she continued driving, eventually getting onto Interstate 95.
Isidore drove with Francis on the hood for about 19 miles before she was stopped, according to police.
NINETEEN MILES. Bruh!
But here’s the kicker, Francis reportedly doesn’t want to press charges.
Battered man? Guilt because he did some f*cksh*t that warranted this “lesson”? Florida Man and Florida Woman having an understanding?
Whatever the reason, the struggle is real. Also, keep both of them off the road, people besides themselves could get hurt.
Lastly, by the looks of her mugshot—what else has she done?
—
Photo: Broward County Sheriff’s Office
Florida Woman Arrested For Driving Down Highway With Ex-Boyfriend On Hood [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com