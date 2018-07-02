Woman Sues Buffet Over “Fried Rice Syndrome”

A woman in Waxahachie, Texas is suing a buffet for $1 million because she claims, she got “fried rice syndrome,” after eating there.

Germaine Mobley, 62, says after eating at Asian King Buffet with a friend in 2016, she became ill. Mobley had eaten at the buffet several times, including the day in question. She didn’t notice anything wrong, until she began to drive home, reports WFAA-8.

When Mobley arrived home her health took a turn for the worse, “I just started vomiting,”she said. “The next morning, I was having problems breathing, so my husband called an ambulance,” she told WFAA-8.

According to court documents, Mobley ingested Bacillus cereus while eating fried rice from Asian King Buffet.

Bacillus cereus is a bacteria that produces toxins,it can be found on foods that have been at room temperature for too long. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Bacillus cereus is commonly found in fried rice, hence the name, Fried Rice Syndrome. According to the FDA, symptoms include cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea, and those symptoms should only last about 24 hours.

Mobley says she was in the ICU for 8 days and was on a ventilator for two of those days because she choked on her own vomit, while wearing an oxygen mask. “Fried Rice Syndrome sounds like a joke, but it’s very serious,” Mobley’s attorney Kathryn Knotts told WFAA-8.

Because she admits in the lawsuit that she had unrelated medical issues prior to eating at their establishment, the restaurant is requesting documented proof of all of Mobley’s claims.

“You just never dream that you would go out to eat and get that ill,” Mobley said.

