Suge Knight is doing right by his late mother even while locked up. The former Death Row exec is paying or her funeral’s costs, despite not being allowed to attend.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the ex-rap mogul tell TMZ … Suge will fork over around $20k to cover the costs associated with burying his mother, Maxine Chatman. TMZ broke the story … Maxine died last weekend after suffering a stroke.

Maxine’s plot — at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, CA — has already been covered. The funeral service will be held there early next month. As we first reported … Suge’s not allowed to attend the funeral because he’s an inmate who falls under a category that makes him ineligible to attend funerals … that category is murder defendant.

Rest in power Maxine Chatman.

—

Photo: Getty

Suge Knight Paying For Mother’s Funeral He Can’t Attend was originally published on hiphopwired.com