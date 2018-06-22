Apparently Roseanne fans want to see the Conner family on television so bad that they’ll settle for a whole spinoff without the racist comedian.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
On Friday, it was announced that ABC is moving forward with the original cast, creators and crew for a spinoff currently titled, “The Conners”. The 10-episode series, premiering in the fall, will follow the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.
But are folks that pressed to see the show following Roseanne‘s bigoted, downward spiral? According to infamous, Republican trolls, Diamond & Silk — it won’t.
Majority of tv watchers agree that the show is looking like a guaranteed flop:
In the words of Anna and Elsa:
The Latest:
- Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Pancreatic Cancer
- ABC Greenlights “Roseanne” Spinoff —Without Roseanne Barr
- Rickey Smiley Talks About Some Of His Favorite Step Teams [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Selling Clothes Stolen From Burlington In A U-Haul Truck [EXCLUSIVE]
- Theories About Why K. Michelle Quit “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE]
20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell
20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell
1. Racist Roseanne1 of 8
2.2 of 8
3.3 of 8
4.4 of 8
5.5 of 8
6.6 of 8
7.7 of 8
8.8 of 8
ABC Greenlights “Roseanne” Spinoff —Without Roseanne Barr was originally published on globalgrind.com