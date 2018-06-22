CLOSE
ABC Greenlights “Roseanne” Spinoff —Without Roseanne Barr

Roseanne

Apparently Roseanne fans want to see the Conner family on television so bad that they’ll settle for a whole spinoff without the racist comedian.

On Friday, it was announced that ABC is moving forward with the original cast, creators and crew for a spinoff currently titled, “The Conners”. The 10-episode series, premiering in the fall, will follow the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

But are folks that pressed to see the show following Roseanne‘s bigoted, downward spiral? According to infamous, Republican trolls, Diamond & Silk — it won’t.

Majority of tv watchers agree that the show is looking like a guaranteed flop:

In the words of Anna and Elsa:

It was a short run. ABC cancels the Roseanne reboot after she compares Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. This is one moment and a long history of racism from the television star. Well, Twitter had time today. Check out the dragging.

ABC Greenlights “Roseanne” Spinoff —Without Roseanne Barr was originally published on globalgrind.com

