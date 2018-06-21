Multi-talented Mary J. Blige will have the opportunity to flex her acting chops once again. After her two-time Oscar-nominated performance in Netflix’s ‘Mudbound,’ Mary is set to star in new police brutality centered film, “Body Cam.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“The story has been described as a tonal blend of ‘Get Out’ and ‘End of Watch,’” The Hollywood report describes.
The film follows LAPD officers who are haunted by the spirit of a young Black man whose life was ended at the hands of White cops. The entire tragedy was captured by a body cam that was destroyed in a cover-up plot. Mary’s character becomes vexed by visions and begins to investigate what happened.
The script was written by Richmond Riedel and rewritten by Nicholas McCarthy and John Ridley, THR reports.
The Latest:
- Suge Knight Not Allowed To Attend His Mom’s Funeral
- Mary J. Blige To Star In Police Brutality Themed Horror Film “Body Cam”
- Dr. Collier Tells What You Need To Know About Mosquitoes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Tristan Thompson Is Accused Of Favoring His Child With Khloe Kardashian [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Is Enough Being Done To Apprehend XXXTentacion’s Murderer? [EXCLUSIVE]
Mary J. Blige Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Mary J. Blige Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Mary J. BligeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 15
2. Da Brat & Mary J. Blige2 of 15
3. Mary J. Blige & FanSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 15
4. Mary J. BligeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 15
5. Da Brat & Mary J. BligeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 15
6. Da Brat & Mary J. BligeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 15
7. Mary J. Blige & FanSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 15
8. Mary J. Blige & FanSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 15
9. Mary J. Blige & Beyonce AlowishusSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 15
10. Mary J. Blige & FanSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 15
11. Mary J. BligeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 15
12. Mary J. Blige & FanSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 15
13. Mary J. BligeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 15
14. Gary With Da Tea, Da Brat, Mary J. Blige & HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 15
15. Gary With Da Tea, Da Brat, Mary J. Blige & HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 15
SOURCE: THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER
RELATED LINKS
Mary J Blige, Daniel Kaluuya & Jordan Peele Score Oscar Nominations
Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
It’s Over: Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce With Kendu Isaacs
Mary J. Blige To Star In Police Brutality Themed Horror Film “Body Cam” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com