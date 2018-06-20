Tami Roman Explains Why She Lost So Much Weight [PHOTOS]

Losing weight is nothing new for Tami Roman. Since she debuted on Basketball Wives in 2010, she’s slimmed down considerably. But within the last year, the 48-year-old, who already appeared to be in great shape, has slimmed down even more. It’s left people with questions and criticisms, which they haven’t been very mature about sharing. Photos of Roman have been riddled with comments about how some think she’s too small now, and others have just left insults. And while Roman has ignored the unwanted concerns, she decided to address them on Thursday and remind people that her new look has nothing to do with vanity, but rather, looking out for her health for the sake of her family.

“I didn’t lose weight, I lost my willingness to die. DIABETES IS NO JOKE!” she wrote on Instagram. The star has had diabetes for years.

“I Detox, suppress my appetite and make better food choices,” she said. “So enjoy yourself laughing, leaving negative comments & calling me a ‘crackhead’…but I have two beautiful daughters and I’m gon’ live for them by ANY means necessary”:

As previously mentioned, Roman lost weight in the past, and when she did, she had to deal with criticism then as well. And again, she pointed out that she’d changed her habits because of her diabetes.

“I have to hear how skinny I am on EVERY post. I am not trying, I have diabetes and this is just my world right now. I am fine and dealing with my illness accordingly,” she wrote back in 2014. “If you can’t handle me this way, please unfollow, because I don’t want to be reminded of something I already know and have no control over.”

And while people have always had a lot to say about her changing look, she seems just fine with her weight loss and happy to be healthy. Hit the flip to check out a few more images of a leaner Roman slaying for the ‘gram.

