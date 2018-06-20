Ronnie DeVoe Wins Father’s Day [PHOTOS]

New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe might be in the midst of turmoil with his group, but he’s definitely winning at life. Married to Blaque’s Shamari Frears DeVoe, the couple celebrated the birth of twin boys Roman and Ronald, in 2017. Since then, the adorable mini me’s have been taking over social media, with their proud parents showing them off at every opportunity.

Follow @TheRSMS

That was the case this Father’s Day as DeVoe celebrated his first year as a dad. To do so, he shared some of the cutest pics ever of his sons.

D A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

A A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

D A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

D A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

Y A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:27am PDT

Ladies, we truly apologize for making your ovaries quiver. But we thank you, Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe for helping us remember there are still good things in the world.

The Latest:

Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents 19 photos Launch gallery Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents 1. Tiny and her youngest son Major Source:Instagram 1 of 19 2. Christian and his dad Diddy Source:Christian Combs Instagram 2 of 19 3. Johan and his dad Fabolous Source:Instagram 3 of 19 4. Selah and her mom Lauryn Hill Source:Selah Instagram 4 of 19 5. Marley and her dad Kevin McCall Source:Eva Instagram 5 of 19 6. Kai and her mom Lisa Raye Source:Kai Instagram 6 of 19 7. Bobbi Kristina and her dad Bobby Brown Source:Bobbi Kristina Instagra 7 of 19 8. Future Jr. and his mom Ciara Source:Ciara Instagram 8 of 19 9. California Dream and her dad The Game Source:The Game Instagram 9 of 19 10. Jaden and his dad Will Smith Source:Screenshot 10 of 19 11. Zion and his dad Tank Source:Tank Instagram 11 of 19 12. Tracee and her mom Diana Ross Source:Tracee Instagram 12 of 19 13. Willow and her mom Jada Pinkett Smith Source:BET Instagram 13 of 19 14. Blue Ivy and her dad Jay Z Source:Tumblr 14 of 19 15. Nicki Minaj and her mom Carol Source:Nicki Minaj Instagram 15 of 19 16. Ava and her mom Reese Witherspoon Source:Reese Witherspoon Instagram 16 of 19 17. North West and her mom Kim Kardashian West Source:Kim Kardashian Instagram 17 of 19 18. Zoe Kravitiz and her mom Lisa Bonet Source:Zoe Kravitz Instagram 18 of 19 19. Maxwell Drew and her mom Jessica Simpson Source:Jessica Simpson Instagram 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents

Ronnie DeVoe Wins Father’s Day [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com