Ronnie DeVoe Wins Father’s Day [PHOTOS]

New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe might be in the midst of turmoil with his group, but he’s definitely winning at life. Married to Blaque’s Shamari Frears DeVoe, the couple celebrated the birth of twin boys Roman and Ronald, in 2017. Since then, the adorable mini me’s have been taking over social media, with their proud parents showing them off at every opportunity.

That was the case this Father’s Day as DeVoe celebrated his first year as a dad. To do so, he shared some of the cutest pics ever of his sons.

Ladies, we truly apologize for making your ovaries quiver. But we thank you, Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe for helping us remember there are still good things in the world.

Ronnie DeVoe Wins Father’s Day [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

