CLOSE
News
Home > News

Suge Knight Not Allowed To Attend His Mom’s Funeral

What do you think?

83 reads
Leave a comment
Suge Knight

Source: (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) / Getty

Suge Knight won’t be allowed to attend his mom’s funeral because he is a homicide suspect awaiting trial for murder and “rules are rules,” TMZ reports. His mother, Maxine Chatman, died on Sunday after suffering from a stroke, which reportedly led to collapsed lungs and kidney failure.

Should Suge be able to say one last “goodbye” to his mom at her funeral? People share their honest opinions on the flip.

Suge Knight Not Allowed To Attend His Mom’s Funeral was originally published on globalgrind.com

suge knight

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Suge Knight Not Allowed To Attend His Mom’s Funeral

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close