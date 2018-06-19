Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie & These Actors Could Ace The Lead Role

Dr. Dre will have a hand in bringing an iconic singer to life — the one and only Motown crooner Marvin Gaye.

According to Variety, Dre is in the early stages of getting the project moving and the rights for Gaye’s music have already been secured.

This isn’t the first attempt at a Marvin Gaye flick. Directors like F. Gary Gray and actors like Jesse L. Martin and Lenny Kravitz have tried to bring a Gaye story to life. But until now, none of these projects were authorized by Gaye’s family.

With Dre getting the green light, it seems we can take the idea seriously now. Casting alone should be interesting. Gaye had a long career with hits like “What’s Going On,” “Sexual Healing,” and “Let’s Get It On” until he was fatally shot by his father at age 44 following a family dispute.

Whoever they get to play the legend will definitely have their work cut out for them. Swipe through for some people who could probably take on the sultry crooner!

