Twitter isn’t feeling Sway Calloway’s recent interview with upcoming artist Nick Grant.
When the legendary DJ and journalist asked Grant, “Why did you put this out?” in reference to his song and video “Black Woman,” you would think he was asking about what inspired it, but he took the a different line of questioning.
“I mean, you alienate a lot of woman who aren’t Black, but it seemed like it was directed toward misguided youth.”
Grant handled the question smoothly, clarifying that he has love for all women, but was inspired by the Black women in his life who he feels don’t get enough attention and respect, yet Sway found a way to make it even weirder: “Yea but to the Asian women and the Latina women and the Caucasian women, Swedish women, German, French,” Sway made Nick face the camera and say he loved them all too.
Then Sway got a little chatty and asked if Nick would date outside of his race. Nick side-stepped the question again but the body language speaks for itself.
Not sure if Sway was tap-dancing for the TRL demo, or truly concerned about Nick’s career and dating prospects.
The Latest:
- Sway Criticized For Pressing Nick Grant About Making A Pro-Black Woman Clip [VIDEO]
- Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Admitting He Likes Big Butts
- Black Candidates Making Significant Strides In 2018 Primary Elections
- T.I. Spotted Backstage With Another Woman [VIDEO]
- JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About Us”
[ions_promo_show id=”rickey”]
Gorgeous Black Women Overlooked By Maxim’s Hot 100 [PHOTOS]
Gorgeous Black Women Overlooked By Maxim’s Hot 100 [PHOTOS]
1. Teyana Taylor1 of 11
2. Janet Jackson2 of 11
3. Ashley Blaine Featehrson3 of 11
4. Gabrielle Union4 of 11
5. Tessa Thompson5 of 11
6. Solange6 of 11
7. Ciara7 of 11
8. Lala Anthony8 of 11
9. Serena Williams9 of 11
10. Janelle Monae10 of 11
11. Issa Rae11 of 11
Sway Criticized For Pressing Nick Grant About Making A Pro-Black Woman Clip [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com