Multi-time Grammy award winner Kirk Franklin revealed yesterday that his sister was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas state prison.

Follow @TheRSMS

“My sister was just sentenced to 30 years in prison,” he wrote on Instagram. “I now feel the weight of wondering if I could have done more.”

rough week.. A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on Jun 16, 2018 at 7:00pm PDT

The singer did not reveal on what charges warranted such a lengthy sentence but the “Brighter Day” artist has been open in the past about his sister’s drug addiction.

“For over ten years, my younger sister was incarcerated in a facility here in Texas. She was in love with a young man who was drug dealer,” Franklin said in 2015. “He introduced her to not only selling drugs, but using as well. When he was arrested for drug trafficking, she was arrested along with him. After she served her time, she was brought before the review board who determined she was ready to be released and brought back into society. The documents were signed and she was set free… but only on paper.”

He continued, “After a few months back into the free world, it became obvious to me rather quickly that my sister was still in prison. It’s what they call being institutionalized. She quickly started using again, becoming very reckless with her body, which turned into her using it as a means to pay for her habit.”

It was then Franklin realized he needed to sit down the read the Bible.

“God has given us a tool which renews our thinking,” he said. “It reprograms us to receive everything that is ours. It shows us that we are heirs and joint heirs. It cuts down the weeds that have grown in our minds.”

The Latest:

[ions_promo_show id=”rickey”]

Kirk Franklin Reveals His Sister Has Been Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison was originally published on praisehouston.com