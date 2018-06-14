Reggie Bush suffered a torn meniscus in 2015 during a game when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers at an away game against the St. Louis Rams. The former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner successfully sued the Rams organization and will be awarded $12.5 million for the injury.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports:
The Los Angeles Rams were ordered to pay Reggie Bush $4.95 million in compensatory damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages.
The jury found the Rams 100 percent liable for Bush’s injury. He had also sued public agencies that own and operate the Dome, but they were dismissed from the suit by a judge last week after arguing the football team had control of operations at the facility on game days.
“I’m very happy with the verdict,” Bush told the Post-Dispatch after the verdict. “The people spoke and decided very fairly.”
Bush, 33, filed the suit in 2016 and suffered the season-ending injury on November 1, 2015 after he was returning a punt and shoved out of bounds. Bush slipped on a so-called “concrete ring of death” that surrounded the 49ers bench and was not covered properly. After Bush’s injury, the concrete ring was covered in rubber padding.
Bush, who was once romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, retired from the NFL in 2016 after playing one last season with the Buffalo Bills.
Photo: Getty
Reggie Bush Gets $12.5 Million For 2015 Knee Injury was originally published on hiphopwired.com