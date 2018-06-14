Reggie Bush Gets $12.5 Million For 2015 Knee Injury

Reggie Bush suffered a torn meniscus in 2015 during a game when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers at an away game against the St. Louis Rams. The former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner successfully sued the Rams organization and will be awarded $12.5 million for the injury.

Follow @TheRSMS

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports:

The Los Angeles Rams were ordered to pay Reggie Bush $4.95 million in compensatory damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages.

The jury found the Rams 100 percent liable for Bush’s injury. He had also sued public agencies that own and operate the Dome, but they were dismissed from the suit by a judge last week after arguing the football team had control of operations at the facility on game days.

“I’m very happy with the verdict,” Bush told the Post-Dispatch after the verdict. “The people spoke and decided very fairly.”

Bush, 33, filed the suit in 2016 and suffered the season-ending injury on November 1, 2015 after he was returning a punt and shoved out of bounds. Bush slipped on a so-called “concrete ring of death” that surrounded the 49ers bench and was not covered properly. After Bush’s injury, the concrete ring was covered in rubber padding.

Bush, who was once romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, retired from the NFL in 2016 after playing one last season with the Buffalo Bills.

The Latest:

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS) 19 photos Launch gallery 22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS) 1. Tom Brady Source:Getty 1 of 19 2. Roddy White 2 of 19 3. Andrew Whitworth Source:David Kohl- USA Today 3 of 19 4. Matt Toeaina Source:Getty 4 of 19 5. Joe Flacco 5 of 19 6. Vince WIlfork 6 of 19 7. Peyton Manning 7 of 19 8. Larry Fitzgerald Source:Getty 8 of 19 9. Frank Gore Source:Getty 9 of 19 10. Jason Witten Source:Getty 10 of 19 11. Dwayne Bowe Source:Screenshot 11 of 19 12. Dez Bryant and his boy. Source:Instagram 12 of 19 13. Lesean McCoy holds his son close. Source:Instagram 13 of 19 14. Chris Hoke and his son Cade Source:Getty 14 of 19 15. Rick Seubert and his son Hunter Source:Getty 15 of 19 16. Plaxico Burress and his son Elijah Source:Getty 16 of 19 17. Aaron Smith Source:Getty 17 of 19 18. Casey Hampton Source:Getty 18 of 19 19. Drew Brees Source:Getty 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Reggie Bush Gets $12.5 Million For 2015 Knee Injury 22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)

Photo: Getty

Reggie Bush Gets $12.5 Million For 2015 Knee Injury was originally published on hiphopwired.com