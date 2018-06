Wiz Khalifa dropped by 92Q to talk about his forthcoming album Rolling Papers 2, due July 13. In between talk about the new music and interacting with listeners who sat in on “Kels In The Afternoon” for the live interview, Wiz confirmed Mac & Devin Go To High School 2 for Netflix, the possibility of Khalifa Kush coming to Maryland and how becoming a dad changed his life.

Press play up top and scroll down for photos from his visit to Baltimore.

Wiz Khalifa Takes Over Baltimore Radio Show [VIDEO & PHOTOS] was originally published on 92q.com