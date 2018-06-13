CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Camille Cosby Prepping To Divorce Bill Cosby?

Has Sister Camille come to her senses?

257 reads
Leave a comment

You know it’s real when even Camille Cosby has had enough. Word is Bill Cosby’s wife is prepping to file for divorce. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Radar Online reports that after the disgraced comedian was convicted of sexual assault, she packed up and left their Pennsylvania home to live in their Massachusetts crib.

Meanwhile, Bill Cosby is on house arrest until his sentencing, so he can’t even pay her a visit.

Says Radar Online:

“He literally is home alone,” a source spilled to Radar exclusively, noting the estranged couple now live separate lives. “She even took the staff with her!”

A Radar investigation can reveal Camille Cosby, 74, has sequestered herself in the couple’s Massachusetts hideaway with their chef, multiple drivers, a house manager AND their three grown kids, who have not visited the 80-year-old monster in months, according to insiders.

Looks like the family is surrounding Camille, and her coins. No shots.

But actually, she’s been reportedly selling items like cars and real estate to pay for her hubby’s legal bills. However, it must be noted that she issued a statement painting her husband as the victim shortly after his conviction.

Bill Cosby, who is rocking an ankle monitor, is facing up to 30 years in prison.

The Latest:

Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

15 photos Launch gallery

Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Continue reading Camille Cosby Prepping To Divorce Bill Cosby?

Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Happy 76th birthday, Bill Cosby! Everything we need to know about life, we learned about it in the iconic sitcom, “The Cosby Show.” Cliff taught us how to make a delicious sandwich. Claire taught us how to be a graceful mom and career woman. Theo taught us how not to hide a piercing from your dad. And the lesson go on and on! Must Read: 5 Reasons To Avoid ‘Temptation’ At Work We thank you Bill Cosby for everything you have taught us and we love you for your comedic patriarchal episodes that re-defined sitcoms then and now! LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"] Related Stories: The Cosby Show: Where Are They Now? 7 Celebs Who Got Their Big Break On ‘The Cosby Show’ |

Photo: WENN.com

Camille Cosby Prepping To Divorce Bill Cosby? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bill Cosby , Camille Cosby

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close