You know it’s real when even Camille Cosby has had enough. Word is Bill Cosby’s wife is prepping to file for divorce.

Radar Online reports that after the disgraced comedian was convicted of sexual assault, she packed up and left their Pennsylvania home to live in their Massachusetts crib.

Meanwhile, Bill Cosby is on house arrest until his sentencing, so he can’t even pay her a visit.

Says Radar Online:

“He literally is home alone,” a source spilled to Radar exclusively, noting the estranged couple now live separate lives. “She even took the staff with her!”

A Radar investigation can reveal Camille Cosby, 74, has sequestered herself in the couple’s Massachusetts hideaway with their chef, multiple drivers, a house manager AND their three grown kids, who have not visited the 80-year-old monster in months, according to insiders.

Looks like the family is surrounding Camille, and her coins. No shots.

But actually, she’s been reportedly selling items like cars and real estate to pay for her hubby’s legal bills. However, it must be noted that she issued a statement painting her husband as the victim shortly after his conviction.

Bill Cosby, who is rocking an ankle monitor, is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Photo: WENN.com

Camille Cosby Prepping To Divorce Bill Cosby? was originally published on hiphopwired.com