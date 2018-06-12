Ming Lee Simmons Is Now A High School Graduate [PHOTOS]

How is it that Ming Lee Simmons is now a high school graduate? If she’s grown-ish, then I’m a little old-ish.

The 18-year-old is the daughter of model Kimora Lee Simmons, 43, and music mogul Russell Simmons, 60. Last night, she posted a silhouette of her graduation outfit on Instagram. The only items you can make out clearly are the stunning pearl white stilettos (red bottoms, of course).

“on to the next…🎓,” the caption reads.

on to the next…🎓 A post shared by 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔏𝔢𝔢 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 🍒 (@mingleesimmons) on Jun 11, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

In her Instagram story, the teen beauty poses with her friends all decked out in grad gear. Donning an all red cap and gown ensemble, she reveals her actual outfit under the gown – a black lace above-the-knee dress.

Thank God for parents because on both their social media accounts, they let us in on who attended and how the recent grad prepared to walk across the stage.

A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on Jun 11, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

Kimora posted a photo of some who attended the celebration. Ming Lee was joined by her parents, of course, but all of her younger siblings – little sister Aoki Lee Simmons, little brother Kenzo Lee Hounsou, and little brother Wolfe Lee Leissner were also there.

“My big baby @mingleesimmons graduated high school today! 18 years of lovin on this thang! So super proud of you! #WeMadeIt!” Kimora’s caption reads.

While it’s not clear whether Ming Lee will be going to college or starting a career right away, what I know for sure is that the time between graduation and the rest of your life should be the time to turn up. So, congrats Ming Lee and have an unforgettable summer!

