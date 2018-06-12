Mashonda Shares Her Co-Parenting Wake Up Call: “My Son Asked Why His Father And I Didn’t Like Each Other”

We all watched in shock and perhaps admiration as producer Swizz Beatz’s ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere and his current wife. singer Alicia Keys, managed to put all of their adult drama behind them in an effort to work on a healthy co-parenting relationship.

The three are such pros at it now, that Mashonda has written a book called Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family.

While the tree might have figured it out, there was a time when things weren’t running as smoothly as they are today.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Mashonda shared the moment that reshaped her thinking regarding her co-parenting relationships.

“Six years ago, my [then] 5-year-old son asked me why his father and I didn’t like each other anymore. I realized that he was reacting to our lack of communication and unity as parents. It was a wake-up call. Co-parenting and blending is a universal topic and many don’t know where to begin,” Tifrere added. “This book will serve as the inspiration and blueprint that is needed to raise emotionally and mentally healthy children.”

Swizz Beatz and Tifrere divorced in 2010, after six years of marriage. They share a son, 11-year-old Kasseem who they parent along with Keys and Swizz Beatz’s sons Egypt and Genesis.

Mashonda’s new book Blend will be released on October 2. It features a foreword from Alicia Keys and a chapter for fathers written by Swizz Beatz.

In addition, the book includes advice from parenting experts, therapists and stories from other blended families.

Tifrere said, “The three of us are raising our voices to help generations of families worldwide. I’m certain that the book will become a toolbox for mindful parents all over the world.”

Veronica Wells is the culture editor at MadameNoire.com. She is also the author of “Bettah Days” and the creator of the website NoSugarNoCreamMag. You can follow her on Facebook and on Instagram and Twitter @VDubShrug.

