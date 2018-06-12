Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson From “Saturday Night Live” Are Engaged

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Engaged

Welp, that was fast. After dating for less than a month, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“It’s a recent engagement,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

The two got together right after Grande announced her split with rapper Mac Miller. Davidson had also recently split with his longtime girlfriend, Cazzie David. Another source told Us that the couple was telling people they’re engaged at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles this past Saturday.

The singer and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian are making things official, sources said. https://t.co/D57GcQ9lwX — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 11, 2018

LeBron James Executive Producing A Doc on ‘The Exploitative World Of High-Revenue College Sports’

While the sports world is still wondering where LeBron James will land next season, the rest of his endeavors are business as usual. Hailing from James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment is the HBO Sports documentary Student Athlete which is set to debut on Oct. 2. The doc will be about “the plight of college athletes, who go unpaid the billions of dollars they’re owed despite becoming cash cows for the NCAA” and will focus on the stories of four men at different stages of their athletic careers.

LeBron James will serve as executive producer on new HBO documentary “Student Athlete,” a critical look at the NCAA https://t.co/mNdLDbiGKN pic.twitter.com/jtaT0V4rPf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 11, 2018

Lonzo Ball Drops Hilarious Diss Track For Teammate

You may have been surprised last week last when Lonzo Ball was dropping bars in his new video, but now he’s got some hilarious smoke for his teammate Kyle Kuzma. The two Lakeshow members are constantly cracking jokes on each other on social media, but now Ball decided to put it all on wax. The cover art of the “diss” track is Kuzma in a cowboy hat while he stares off into the distance.

“You want smoke? You can get it, Dressing for attention, Tryna be Russell Westbrook, You just honorable mention,” Ball spits over a bass-heavy beat. Listen to “Kylie Kuzma” below.

‘GLOW’ Season 2 Trailer is Here

Are you ready for the return of your favorite female wrestling group?

The new season drops on June 29 and it’ll be covering a bunch of social issues, including sexual awakenings, sexual harassment, unrequited love affairs, and more. Check out the trailer down below.

The Latest:

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson From “Saturday Night Live” Are Engaged was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: