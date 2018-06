Erica Campbell Tells Which One Of Her Kids Loves Working The Red Carpet The Most

Erica Campbell has a lot going on this month including her show “We’re the Campbells,” premiering June 19th on TV One. She talked to the team about how she has to prepare for the red carpet tonight.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica mentioned that Zaya loves the red carpet and she is just asking God for strength to get through the evening.

RELATED: Ericaism: Thank God For Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

TJ spoke about how at church they celebrated TD Jakes birthday. A guest speaker came and preached on wanting things that others have and going in the right direction to get what God has for you. GRIFF spoke about his daughter coming for the summer and how he had to go grocery shopping and do some other things. Tell us what your pastor preached about!

RELATED: The Fabulous Summer Trip Erica Campbell’s Kids Zaya & Wozy Have Planned [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: “We’re The Campbells” Outtakes: Where’s Krista? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell In Israel! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 44 photos Launch gallery Erica Campbell In Israel! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 1 of 44 2. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 2 of 44 3. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 3 of 44 4. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 4 of 44 5. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 5 of 44 6. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 6 of 44 7. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 7 of 44 8. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 8 of 44 9. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 9 of 44 10. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 10 of 44 11. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 11 of 44 12. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 12 of 44 13. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 13 of 44 14. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 14 of 44 15. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 15 of 44 16. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 16 of 44 17. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 17 of 44 18. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 18 of 44 19. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 19 of 44 20. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 20 of 44 21. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 21 of 44 22. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 22 of 44 23. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 23 of 44 24. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 24 of 44 25. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 25 of 44 26. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 26 of 44 27. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 27 of 44 28. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 28 of 44 29. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 29 of 44 30. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 30 of 44 31. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 31 of 44 32. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 32 of 44 33. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 33 of 44 34. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 34 of 44 35. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 35 of 44 36. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 36 of 44 37. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 37 of 44 38. Mary Mary In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 38 of 44 39. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 39 of 44 40. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 40 of 44 41. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 41 of 44 42. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 42 of 44 43. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 43 of 44 44. Mary Mary With Their Families In Israel Source:Erica Campbell 44 of 44 Skip ad Continue reading Erica Campbell In Israel! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] Erica Campbell In Israel! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Tells Which One Of Her Kids Loves Working The Red Carpet The Most was originally published on getuperica.com