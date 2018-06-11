CLOSE
News
Home > News

IHOP Officially Becomes The International House Of Burgers, IHOB Slander Flourishes

As if the world needed another burger franchise

0 reads
Leave a comment
IHOP International Pancake Day

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Houston

Behold! The International House of Pancakes is no more! Long live the International House of… Burgers? Doesn’t the current White House have a claim to that name?

A week after announcing that they were changing their name to IHOb, IHOP finally revealed that the “b” in their new name stands for burger. As in they’re going to specialize in hamburgers because their just aren’t enough burger franchises in America.

Needless to say the twitterverse wasn’t “imbressed” and immediately let IHOb know as much.

Given the public reaction to IHOb having officially entered the ground beef arena we’re wondering how long it’ll be before they turn that ‘b’ upside down again and backtrack to their pancake ways.

Peep more slander below and on the flip.

Photo: IHOP

IHOP Officially Becomes The International House Of Burgers, IHOB Slander Flourishes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

IHOB , IHOP

1 2 3Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading IHOP Officially Becomes The International House Of Burgers, IHOB Slander Flourishes

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close