Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary Pardon

In case you missed it, while talking to reporters at the White House yesterday, he mentioned more potential pardons, saying, “I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali. The pardons are a very positive thing for a president. The power to pardon is a beautiful thing.” Only problem is — there is nothing to pardon.
The legendary Muhammad Ali refused to serve in the Vietnam War, which was illegal, but in 1971 the Supreme Court reversed Ali’s conviction. In addition, President Jimmy Carter gave blanket amnesty to draft evaders in 1977.
Ali’s ex-wife, Khalilah Ali, who was married to him from 1967 to 1976 is now speaking out.
Khalilah told TMZ, “He’s gone,” she said. “You want to give somebody a pardon who’s alive. … I think [Trump] probably was a fan of Ali and he thought he would say something positive about him. That must be it, but it’s a little too late for that, he probably did it with good intentions, but he’s on the late show.”
She also added, “I think the pardon should go to those who kneel, that’s who should get the pardons, that would be putting it in the right perspective, in the right place. If he accepts Muhammad Ali being right for what he did, and want to give him a pardon, then that pardon should be going out to all those people who kneel.”
As we said yesterday, how about for the racist Birther Movement? How about an apology to Colin Kaepernick for trying to ruin his career? How about an apology to the Central Park Five for still saying guilty, after the exonerated by the state Supreme Court in 2014?
Watch Khalilah talk more about Trump below:
