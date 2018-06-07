Damon Williams Remembers The Joke That Messed Up His Shoes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Damon Williams has been a successful comedian for many years. He’s done shows with Rickey Smiley and other famous comedians. Rickey tried his best to tell a story about Damon taking his nephew that rides the short bus to the roller skating rink. This incident at the rink caused Damon to mess up his shoes that evening.
Rickey recalls “Precious” on the rink, but she didn’t have any skates on.
That night him and Rock-T were hosting an event and everyone began to laugh about what happened and how Damon never tells that story. Damon spoke about the fact that there shouldn’t be handicap signs at the rink and how he will be touring this year.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
