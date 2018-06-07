Tamera Mowry Housley Said She Prayed Her Daughter Would Be Brown Like Her [VIDEO]

I think it’s safe to say that most parents want to see themselves reflected in their child. And not for nothing, if you carried a child for nine months, then you’ll definitely want to know that your genes can through in the physical sense.

And Tamera Mowry-Housley was no different. As you know, her husband, Adam Housley, is White and their first child, Aiden looks more like him. So when she was pregnant with her second child, a daughter, she hoped that she would be reflected in her looks. So much so that she prayed for it.

Tamera discussed this recently on “The Real.”

Tamera: “This is “The Real” so I’m going to be honest. I really wanted Ariah to really look like me. Like, everything. Everything. I think she has my skin color and my eye color.” Adrienne: “You prayed for that! I remember! She was like ‘Lord, let her be brown. Let her have black hair.’ Tamera: But she has a big head. Adam has a biiiiig head. But I love Adam’s big head. Adrienne: She’ll grow into it. Loni: Let me tell y’all. I was there at the birth and I love me some Ariah so do not take this personally Ariah, when you see this when you’re 18-years-old. Ariah was 10 pounds and one ounce. And when I tell you that head…I thought her head was 9 pounds. Tamera: You guys…and recently, it was like two days ago, Ariah came down the stairs and what did you say Loni? Loni: Ooo she look like her daddy.

Just jokes. Someone in the YouTube comments suggested that Ariah has Tamera’s skin color with Adam’s face and Aden has Adam’s skin color with Tamera’s face. I’m not quite sure yet. We’ll have to see as they get older. But there’s no doubt that Tamera has some beautiful babies.

