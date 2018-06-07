CLOSE
Little Girl Slays Her Pre-K Graduation [VIDEO]

It’s graduation season and it doesn’t matter what grade you’re graduating from, it’s a time for celebration!

Little Aubrey was giving us #BlackGirlMagic during her recent Pre-K graduation. You couldn’t tell her nothing! We already know she’s going to be the star of Kindergarten. Check Aubrey out!

 

She’s going places!

Little Girl Slays Her Pre-K Graduation [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

