Lil Scrappy Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident, Friend In ICU [PHOTOS]

Rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Lil Scrappy was in a serious car accident in Miami this past weekend. He is currently in the hospital recovering.

Follow @TheRSMS

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star tell us Scrappy was cruising along early Sunday morning with a friend as they were leaving the King of Diamonds strip club in Miami. We’re told Scrappy believes his buddy fell asleep at the wheel, however cops list Scrappy as the driver in the crash. Either way … they slammed into a pole, totaling the car.

According to the traffic crash report — obtained by TMZ — Scrappy and his pal, Ca$ino Roulette, were found outside of the car and on the ground when authorities arrived. Neither could coherently explain what had happened. The report also notes there were no witnesses … and no citations issued. Cops say the car was probably driving too fast for the conditions.

Scrappy eventually came to at a hospital, but sources say he doesn’t remember who found him or how he got there. We’re told he is seriously injured, with a broken foot that needs to be operated on. We’re told his friend, Ca$ino, is in ICU … Scrappy is not.

Scrappy shared images from the hospital and he looks lucky to be alive.

“Man God is great I can’t even show u the car o, thank God for given me a fam and people that rides with me @casinoroulette in here hurt too we f*cked up but God saved our lives #Godisgreat #Mercy #Grace,” wrote Scrappy on Instagram. “im blessed with a wife and daughter to help me back up but God is great and we are alive thanks big God #hospitalflow thank u to my moms too who came and made sure her Baybay aight and my mother in law came thru thank you too.”

Get well soon.

The Latest:

Lil Scrappy Goes to Jail 15 photos Launch gallery Lil Scrappy Goes to Jail 1. Lil Scrappy’s mug shot (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) 1 of 15 2. Mama Dee holds up a “Free Scrappy” shirt. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 2 of 15 3. Lil Scrappy turning himself in at the DeKalb County Jail with his lawyer, Erica Dixon and Mama Dee on April 23, 2013. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 3 of 15 4. Lil Scrappy turning himself in at the DeKalb County Jail with his lawyer, Erica Dixon and Mama Dee on April 23, 2013. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 4 of 15 5. Mama Dee holds up a “Free Scrappy” shirt. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 5 of 15 6. Lil Scrappy and Erica embrace before Scrappy turns himself in at the DeKalb County Jail. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 6 of 15 7. Lil Scrappy and Erica embrace before Scrappy turns himself in at the DeKalb County Jail. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 7 of 15 8. Lil Scrappy turning himself in at the DeKalb County Jail with Erica Dixon and Mama Dee on April 23, 2013. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 8 of 15 9. Mama Dee, Scrappy’s lawyer and Erica Dixon. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 9 of 15 10. Erica Dixon (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 10 of 15 11. Lil Scrappy, his lawyer and Momma Dee. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 11 of 15 12. Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 12 of 15 13. Mama Dee hugs Lil Scrappy before he goes to jail. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 13 of 15 14. Erica Dixon (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 14 of 15 15. Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images) 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Lil Scrappy Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident, Friend In ICU [PHOTOS] Lil Scrappy Goes to Jail

—

Photo: Instagram

Lil Scrappy Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident, Friend In ICU [PHOTOS] was originally published on hiphopwired.com