We all love a good flyout story, especially when it ends tragically. Today’s fly out involves Future and a young lady who was under the false pretenses that she was going to get $5,500 without having to put out.
The story begins with a young lady by the name of Shamartess. She met Future months ago and kept in contact via text. At some point, things progressed and Future invited her to see him in Miami.
According to the young lady, she paid for her own flight under the condition that Future would pay her back “%1000”. Unfortunately, her math was way off AND since she didn’t give it up that night, she didn’t get any payment at all.
https://twitter.com/_ThatCaliGirl/status/1003667652852645888
Future’s curve game is strong.
Shamartess offered up some more details on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003528686006489088
https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003654674484887552
https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003658421432807424
https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1003532992029941762
The Latest:
- Future Accused Of Leaving A Girl Hanging After She Wouldn’t Put Out
- Loni Love Isn’t Feeling Over-The-Top Weight-Loss Compliments [VIDEO]
- Donald Trump Forgets The Words To “God Bless America” [VIDEO]
- Mellody Hobson Reaches New Heights With Retirement Of Starbuck’s Chairman
- 10 Famous People With Bipolar Disorder
The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]
The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]
1. Future Perform in Concert in Stockholm1 of 25
2. 2017 Music Midtown – Day 22 of 25
3. Future Gets Ready For This Year’s Costume Institute Gala At The Carlyle Hotel3 of 25
4. Nobody Safe Tour – The Forum – Inglewood, CA4 of 25
5. Future Performs At Le Zenith In Paris5 of 25
6. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release6 of 25
7. 2017 Free Wishes Senior Ball7 of 25
8. Future.8 of 25
9. Future Perform At The O2 Arena9 of 25
10. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – January 26, 201810 of 25
11. 5th Annual FreeWishes Foundation A Winter Wishland11 of 25
12. FERDINAND Special Screening Hosted by Future & FreeWishes Foundation in Snowy Atlanta12 of 25
13. Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta13 of 25
14. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Show14 of 25
15. Meet Me In The Gap15 of 25
16. 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 316 of 25
17. Future In Concert – Atlanta, GA17 of 25
18. Future18 of 25
19. Future’s Exclusive Hip Hop Awards Performance19 of 25
20. back to the future nike mags20 of 25
21. Future21 of 25
22. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 – Arrivals22 of 25
23. Calvin Klein Collection – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 201423 of 25
24. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 201624 of 25
25. Wireless Festival 2016 – Day 225 of 25
Future Accused Of Leaving A Girl Hanging After She Wouldn’t Put Out was originally published on globalgrind.com