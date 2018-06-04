Red Bay Coffee, A Black-Owned, Inclusive Shop

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Alicia Adams, Director of Coffee, Red Bay Coffee, about the shop’s mission to be inclusive in their staffing including hiring formerly incarcerated people and women in roles of leadership.
ALICIA ADAMS Director of Coffee Before Red Bay Coffee, I was a Quality Control Specialist at Volcafe Specialty Coffee, processing and cupping a very high volume of samples from all over. At Red Bay Coffee, I am the Director of Coffee, and I cup, develop roast profiles, train and educate about coffee, and communicate with our partners at origin. -Where were you born I was born in Stamford, Connecticut -What is your spirit animal and why My spirit animal is a Monarch butterfly because I feel like I am always evolving, transforming and recreating myself. -Best coffee childhood memories I grew up on the East Coast. My best childhood memories with coffee were brewing coffee in the automatic pot for my parents after dinner and trips to Dunkin Donuts. -Tell us something about yourself that most people don’t know. Most people don't know that I have my motorcycle license. Photo by @_pamborrelli #womensmonth #redbaycoffeewomen #rbcmuscle
24 Black Owned Coffee & Tea Shop Alternatives To Starbucks
24 Black Owned Coffee & Tea Shop Alternatives To Starbucks
1. Just Add Honey1 of 23
2. Red Bay Coffee2 of 23
3. Crazy Coffee Co3 of 23
4. Calabash Tea & Tonic4 of 23
5. Village Tea Co5 of 23
6. Wild Fig Coffee And Books6 of 23
7. Whittier Cafe7 of 23
8. Turn8 of 23
9. Kaffine Coffee9 of 23
10. Dee's Coffee10 of 23
11. Northwest Coffee Co11 of 23
12. Not So Urban Coffee12 of 23
13. Gullah Girl Tea13 of 23
14. Currency Exchange14 of 23
15. Amalgam Comics & Coffee15 of 23
16. My Cup Of Tea16 of 23
17. Ain't She Sweet Cafe17 of 23
18. Beyu Cafe18 of 23
19. Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Book Shop19 of 23
20. Breukelen Coffee House20 of 23
21. Boon Boona Coffee21 of 23
22. Black Swan Espresso22 of 23
23. The Terminal Cafe23 of 23
Red Bay Coffee, A Black-Owned, Inclusive Shop was originally published on blackamericaweb.com