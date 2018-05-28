Sports
25 Percent Of NFL Players May Sit Out To Support Kaepernick, Reid

Several stars could sit in protest until their kneeling comrades are back on NFL rosters.

According to Shaun King, a quarter of NFL players could sit out this year in solidarity with Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick.

King tweeted Sunday:

“BREAKING: Several star @NFL players have told me they are considering sitting out the season until the de facto ban of Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick is removed and both men are given spots back on rosters. They aim to get 25% of the players to sit out with them.”

