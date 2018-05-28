25 Percent Of NFL Players May Sit Out To Support Kaepernick, Reid

According to Shaun King, a quarter of NFL players could sit out this year in solidarity with Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick.

King tweeted Sunday:

“BREAKING: Several star @NFL players have told me they are considering sitting out the season until the de facto ban of Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick is removed and both men are given spots back on rosters. They aim to get 25% of the players to sit out with them.”

See the tweet and reaction to below:

BREAKING: Several star @NFL players have told me they are considering sitting out the season until the de facto ban of Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick is removed and both men are given spots back on rosters. They aim to get 25% of the players to sit out with them. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 27, 2018

This would be utterly epic. Such a sacrifice and a brave act if they do it. Would be an unprecedented act of civil disobedience at the highest levels. May God protect them. May they succeed. May this charade finally end. https://t.co/BlzbYlKYEg — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) May 28, 2018

If they do it, this would be MAJOR. Organized people defeat organized power. https://t.co/rztC9iuuS1 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 28, 2018

God I pray this happens! I haven’t watched football for the last 2.5 years. And I won’t until justice prevails and players are free to express themselves without fear of repraisel from the league. I’m with you @Kaepernick7#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/rClMrcQuqL — The Muslim Marine🕊 (@MuslimMarine) May 28, 2018

This would be awesome. I would love to see these guys stand up for their fellow players who are being discriminated against. Hit the NFL where it hurts. https://t.co/fR2Vj6uqh3 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 28, 2018

THIS WOULD BE AWESOME https://t.co/fNBJT694ha — lalah hathaway (@lalahhathaway) May 27, 2018

If this were to happen and marquis players were included it would be huge. https://t.co/zqPPuE3Dga — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 27, 2018

25 Percent Of NFL Players May Sit Out To Support Kaepernick, Reid was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: