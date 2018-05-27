Kim Kardashian Tried To Slander Rhymefest, He Responded Eloquently

Rhymefest and Kanye West are clearly not on the best of terms. The latter’s wife, Kim Kardashian, came to her husband’s defense by trying to slander Yeezy’s ex-rap collaborator, and it’s not going too well.

Follow @TheRSMS

Earlier today, Rhymefest put Ye on blast while @’ing Drake, claiming that Mr. West said “F*ck the youth of Chicago.” by shading the rebuild of his childhood home.

You knew Yeezy’s ride or die wasn’t going to let that slide, so she decided to come for Fest on Twitter—even claiming he once sported fake Yeezy sneakers.

“U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @ RHYMEFEST You’re over levergenging [sic] Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation,” she tweeted. “I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead [sic] a negative light on Kanye.”

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Wait, Rhymfest was in the studio with Kanye West a few weeks ago? Keep that in mind as this story goes on. Anyway, Kim continued:

You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo # RealFriends @ RHYMEFEST F*ck i spelled leveraging wrong. Typing while pissed will do this to you You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @ RHYMEFEST. Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album.

You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Again, Yeezy called on Rhymefest to work on his forthcoming new album… Remember that they cut their professional ties back in 2016.

Kim had one last dig.

“Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is.”

Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

That’s not exactly slanderous because surely Rhymefest isn’t trying to be on the radar of Kim Kardashian devotees. He did respond to her claims with a rather eloquently written letter, though.

See it on the flip.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Kim Kardashian Tried To Slander Rhymefest, He Responded Eloquently was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

1 2Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: